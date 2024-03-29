Can You Make Cold Brew Coffee Using Nespresso Pods?

Coffee machines are a reliable source of warm and energizing brews, but lovers of cold coffee are usually out of luck with these gadgets. Hot water is essential to properly extract flavor from coffee grounds in machines, so if you want an iced coffee, you just have to wait for the coffee to cool. Still, the love for cold beverages is undeniable, and some coffee brands are now trying to make instant cold coffee a reality– cold brew included.

Cold brew differs from regular iced coffee in that it often needs multiple hours to brew, but some coffee machine brands are taking on the challenge of brewing it in minutes anyway. For example, for all cold brew lovers with a Nespresso, you're in luck. This is one of the few coffee machines that actually has a cold brew-style pod.

Just like with traditional cold brews, this Nespresso pod has low levels of bitterness as well as subtle notes of sweetness and mild acidity. Recommended for 12-ounce cups, for now Nespresso's Cold Brew Style pod is only compatible with the Lattissima, Vertuo Creatista, Next, and Pop Plus machines. While normal cold brews might take multiple hours to soak up all the hidden notes of the coffee grounds, this style is meant to brew and be enjoyed in a matter of minutes, so you don't need any fancy gear to make cold brew.