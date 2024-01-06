You Don't Need Fancy Gear To Make The Best Cold Brew

From budget-friendly gadgets to fancy machines costing upwards of $100, there's a lot of gear made for homemade cold brew coffee out there on the market. And while these cold brew makers can certainly make the process more convenient, the truth is that there's not a lot more you'll be getting out of them than the convenience. Cold brew isn't like pour over coffee, where the slightest variable can produce a subtle difference in the coffee — all you really need is a container big enough to hold the cold brew and a filter fine enough to strain it through.

This is mostly because of the way cold brew extracts coffee from coffee grinds. What we consider to be coffee is made up of water-soluble particles in the beans that are washed out either through heat and force or time and osmosis. Pour over coffee — the heat and force part of the equation — has a very short window to extract the coffee particles in an optimal manner, making every variable count.

With cold brew, however, you don't have to worry about pour technique or precise water temperature because the coffee particles are being extracted over time through osmosis. If the coffee is going to be sitting in the water for upwards of 24 hours, you can imagine why the specific shape or configuration of the cold brew container doesn't matter all that much.