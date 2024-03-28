Swap Bread With Sweet Potato Slices For A Heartier Grilled Cheese

Making a delicious sweet potato grilled cheese begins with choosing the right sweet potatoes — you'll want to choose large, evenly-shaped potatoes with firm, smooth skin to make slicing easier. Once you've chosen your perfect potatoes, you'll want to cut them into ¼-inch thick slices (you can cut rounds or planks, lengthwise slices). It's important to use slices thick enough to maintain their shape, but not so thick they don't cook fast enough in the skillet. You may also want to keep the skin, which is high in fiber and vitamins A and C.

Then, making your sandwich is relatively simple — you'll want to heat some butter and cook your slices over low to medium heat for about eight to 10 minutes. But be sure that you flip your slices ever so often while cooking. When it's time to add your cheese, turn your heat to low and top each slice with a piece of your choice — whether it's a conservative cheddar or Monterey jack, or an unexpected gruyere. Feel free to sprinkle on some green onions, garlic powder, or even thyme — which pairs beautifully with both cheese and sweet potato — to accentuate the sandwich's savory flavor profile, before putting two cheese-topped slices together to create your sandwich. Once your cheese is fully melted, you're ready to remove it from the heat. Alternatively, you can cut ½-inch sweet potato slices and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes before adding cheese and putting your slices together.