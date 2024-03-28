For A Cheaper Special K Copycat, Check Out Trader Joe's

Kellogg's brand Special K is popular because of its cereals and snacks that are low in calories and delicious. The cereal comes in a variety of flavors but one of the popular varieties is Special K Red Berries. Fans tend to stock up on it with fervor when it is on sale with some claiming it's the best they've ever had. However, a box of this low-calorie breakfast food sells for over $4 for an 11.7-ounce box, depending on where you buy it, so a habit can get expensive quickly. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has an extremely similar version called Flakes & Strawberries Cereal that is only $3.

But wait, doesn't Special K Red Berries have multiple berries? Actually, no, it only has dried strawberries, just like the Trader Joe's copycat and that's not where the similarities end. These two cereals are nearly identical. They share several similar ingredients including a blend of whole wheat and rice, sugar, dried strawberries, and wheat bran among the first few ingredients.