Why You Need To Start Adding Baking Soda To Your Burger Meat

Because baking soda raises the pH of the beef, preventing the proteins from releasing liquid, your hamburger meat will retain its moisture while it cooks, resulting in more tender, silky-textured meat which will brown better and faster. Still, making delicious, juicy ground beef for burgers and other dishes begins with choosing your beef wisely — you'll want to use fresh ground beef which has at least a 20% fat content such as ground chuck, also known for its fantastic flavor.

Just before forming the best burger patties, you'll want to simply stir in a mixture of ½ teaspoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of water (so the baking soda gets evenly spread) for each pound of ground beef, then let it rest for five to 15 minutes. Then season your meat well, and prepare to make some of the best burgers of your at-home culinary career.

To maximize the tenderness of your meat, handle your patties as gently as possible — and keep any mix-ins, such as onions or breadcrumbs, to a minimum so that distributing them evenly doesn't cause you to over-handle your meat. Additionally, when it's time to cook the meat, be sure to add your patties to a hot pan. A cold pan will steam the meat as it heats up, and cause the meat to turn gray-ish. Instead, you want to sear your ground meat, which will brown it beautifully.