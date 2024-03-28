Whatever Happened To Stride Gum?

All these years later, people on Twitter are still talking about Stride gum, remembering it with fondness and wishing it would come back. But when Stride gum was actually available, there weren't really a lot of people buying it. When it was acquired and revamped by Kraft Foods in 2010, it faced low sales and struggled to keep up with its competitors.

For a while though, Stride managed to maintain interest with consumers. In 2011, for example, Kraft Foods brought in Shaun White as a celebrity spokesperson and released a new flavor called Whitemint. In 2013, Stride collaborated with Sour Patch Kids and in 2016, orchestrated a skydiving stunt on FOX to promote the heaven-sent nature of its gum. By the end of 2018 however, there were signs of a decline.

During an investor day conference that year, as Food Business News reported at the time, Mondelēz International revealed that Stride wasn't doing well but the company remained hopeful business would pick back up. "While gum as a segment is challenging, the consumers' need for refreshment is very important," said Mondelēz International Chairman and CEO, Dirk Van de Put. "So, I would say that instead of a gum problem, we believe we have a refreshment opportunity." The company's next move was to release a Stride candy mint, but it seems a discontinuation came first.