The Actual Flavor Of Juicy Fruit Is A Mystery

Though some might argue whether chewing gum is bad for you, flavors are usually easily identifiable from the first bite — sometimes even written on the package as clear as day. But one type of chewing gum, a particularly "juicy" one, is a bit of a mystery.

Wrigley's famous Juicy Fruit, a gum that would benefit from the water trick to make flavor last longer, is unique in the sense that most people don't seem to know just what exactly the gum tastes like. Much like a good wine, the flavors of Juicy Fruit are layered, complex, and everyone seems to notice different flavors with each chew. Candy website All City Candy markets Juicy Fruit as a "pineapple and banana flavored delight" while others speculate that the gum tastes uncannily similar to the African and Asian fruit known as the jackfruit. Some may taste notes of citrus like lemon and oranges and others might even discern that it just tastes more like sugar than any known type of fruit.

But while most people may not know what Juicy Fruit's flavor is, there is one select group of people who do: Wrigley. Would Wrigley ever give up the secret as to what makes so Juicy Fruit so juicy or will it forever remain a precious company secret?