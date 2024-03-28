What Exactly Is Fairy Bread And What Does It Taste Like?

Kids' birthday parties in the United States typically feature foods like pizza, potato chips, and a tasty birthday cake to finish the day off. On the other side of the world, in Australia and New Zealand, however, a dessert you might find featured at these events (or as an everyday snack) is something called fairy bread.

Parents have been making fairy bread for their kids for decades. The origins of it are fairly murky, and while it's just another food that Aussies and Kiwis debate over who lays the claim to fame, it seems that Oz may come out the winner this time. One early mention of the food dates back to the 1920s in the Australian newspaper "The Mercury."

Although it suggests whimsical and complex treats, fairy bread is actually an incredibly simple treat made of just three ingredients: white bread, butter, and colorful nonpareils, which in Australia are known as hundreds and thousands.

It has a fun, colorful appearance and a delicious sweet flavor with notes of saltiness from the butter. Plus, it has a unique texture. The white bread provides softness, but the sprinkles adorning it add a bit of crunch to the mix, making it a treat that's as fun to look at as it is to eat, which may just be why kids seem to love this snack.