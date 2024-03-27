The Controversial Way Ina Garten Cuts Her Bagels

When most people cut bagels, it's usually just a single slice that divides the bagel into two halves. There's also the less common St. Louis style of cutting a bagel, also known as "bread-sliced," which entails slicing it vertically, much like you would a loaf of bread. Ina Garten's preferred approach falls into neither of these categories. Instead, as she casually brought up on an episode of her cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," she cuts it in a way that divides the bagel into three equal slices instead of the usual two.

Though the episode originally aired back in 2012, Garten's unconventional technique has gotten renewed attention on social media. The clip is being shared across TikTok and other platforms, leaving fans divided. "And here I thought Ina was my ally, my friend, my MOTHER. Much rethinking to do," one person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many people appear to share this opinion, while others find it genius. "Two layers of schmear. She is a visionary," another user commented. What the majority of people on social media don't seem to realize, however, is that Garten doesn't actually turn the three bagel slices into a three-tiered sandwich, which is a whole different bagel-slicing hack.