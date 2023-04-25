Thomas' Goes Low-Carb With Its New Keto Bagel Thins
Once upon a time, there was no diet trendier than the keto diet. To this day, it remains a popular diet trend, and it's been backed by a number of celebrities and doctors. Now, plenty of major brands are catering to the keto diet, including Thomas'. The popular bread brand just released low-carb, keto-friendly "Bagel Thins" that allow customers to enjoy all the flavor of Thomas' bagels, but in a more keto-friendly way.
Though Thomas' is known for its thick, fluffy store-bought bagels and English muffins, the brand is taking a new approach to appeal to those on a ketogenic diet. Thomas' announced in an April 24 press release that its newest product, Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels, is a low-carb option for keto-conscious people. The bagel thins contain just 2 grams of net carbs per serving — a far cry from Thomas' traditional bagels, one of which boasts 53 grams of carbs.
Thomas' keto-friendly Bagel Thins are pricier than their high-carb counterpart
Thomas' press release offers a suggested retail price of $7.49. Comparably, the original Thomas' Plain Bagels retail for $5.49. Still, those looking for a low-carb bagel alternative might be willing to deal with a higher price tag.
Thomas' isn't the only brand to cater to keto dieters. Plenty of other smaller brands have developed out of the keto trend, offering keto-only products, while major retailers such as Walmart and Target have increased their availability of keto-friendly products to be more well-rounded about consumers' dietary restrictions.
The keto diet, which operates on a high-fat, medium-protein, and low-carb intake model, wasn't intended for weight loss. It was actually the brainchild of Mayo Clinic doctor Russell Wilder, M.D., who adjusted the fat content in diets of people with epilepsy as a way of helping them control seizures. And while it worked, it also resulted in weight loss. Fast-forward to 2017, and controversial podcaster Joe Rogan discussed the keto diet with Dr. Dom D'Agostino, which shed more light on its concept and turned it into a fad diet by the following year.