Thomas' Goes Low-Carb With Its New Keto Bagel Thins

Once upon a time, there was no diet trendier than the keto diet. To this day, it remains a popular diet trend, and it's been backed by a number of celebrities and doctors. Now, plenty of major brands are catering to the keto diet, including Thomas'. The popular bread brand just released low-carb, keto-friendly "Bagel Thins" that allow customers to enjoy all the flavor of Thomas' bagels, but in a more keto-friendly way.

Though Thomas' is known for its thick, fluffy store-bought bagels and English muffins, the brand is taking a new approach to appeal to those on a ketogenic diet. Thomas' announced in an April 24 press release that its newest product, Thomas' Keto Bagel Thins Bagels, is a low-carb option for keto-conscious people. The bagel thins contain just 2 grams of net carbs per serving — a far cry from Thomas' traditional bagels, one of which boasts 53 grams of carbs.