The Bagel Slicing Hack For A Hearty Layered Sandwich

According to the internet, the way one prepares and enjoys a bagel is serious business. Recently, a TikTok went viral featuring an LA native visiting New York and asking for a "scooped" bagel. Viewers quickly turned on the tourist who was looking to rip out the contents of a perfectly good bagel to make way for more cream cheese and toppings. While many were shocked that this method of removing the inside of a bagel even exists, the TikToker's dilemma does ring true to fans of a bagel sandwich. While a dense, delicious bagel can make for an incredibly enjoyable eating experience, oftentimes the slippery contents of your sandwich will fall out due to the thick dough. Fortunately for bagel sandwich fans, there are other techniques for optimizing the contents of your sandwich without resorting to the unpopular "scooping" method.

Consider slicing your bagel into thinner layers to allow a more even distribution of sandwich contents and bread. Instead of simply cutting your bagel in half, try slicing both halves again and stacking toppings in between each layer of the baked good. When you slice and layer your bagel sandwich, you optimize the toppings-to-bread ratio without discarding any of the dough. Classic bagel lovers may find the slicing and layering method a bit strange at first, but after one bite, the savvy hack is sure to win over even the born and raised New Yorkers who swear by their traditional bagel preparation.