How Exactly Is Non-Alcoholic Beer Made?

It helps to understand how beer is made in the first place. First, whatever grain is used for the beer (barley, wheat, rice, etc.) is ground up and mixed with hot water, then allowed to steep until it forms a thick sludge called mash. Meanwhile, the excess liquid is strained out and boiled while various types of hops are added to create the desired flavor profile. From there, the fluid is cooled and put into a fermentation chamber to which yeast (aka the thing that makes the magic happen) is added. The yeast's job is to convert the sugars in the nascent mixture into alcohol. The beer is then aged (how long depends on the type) — but that yeast phase is the key for our purposes because that's where the beer becomes alcoholic.

One option is making beer without alcohol to begin with. This process is the cheaper of the two ways to get non-alcoholic beer because it doesn't require cost-prohibitive equipment. It does, however, require time and careful effort during the mashing process to make sure the sugars created don't include maltose (the primary sugar that produces alcohol during fermentation). But this part of the process still involves the creation of other sugars, which do ferment into alcohol — just much smaller amounts of it. This is how you get non-alcoholic beer that still isn't fully alcohol-free.