The Cheese That Can Instantly Upgrade Plain Old Pancake Mix

Pancakes are a delicious way to start any day, and using a boxed pancake mix makes creating a big, beautiful stack of these beauties simple and easy. The boxed mix does all the measuring of the dry ingredients for you, cutting down on the amount of utensils you have to clean up. Making these pancakes only requires a few basics –- oil, milk, and an egg. And there's a huge variety of mixes from which to choose, from buttermilk to multigrain to blueberry.

Still, there are probably days when you're looking for something a bit more interesting than your standard pancakes. And there's a really simple way to enhance your pancakes made with a boxed mix, and you may already have it in your fridge. That's ricotta cheese — it's not just for filling stuffed shells and lasagnas. This mild, creamy cheese adds a tangy flavor to your pancakes as well as makes them extra moist.