The Ideal Wine To Serve With Lamb Chops

If you're having guests over for a dinner party where the main course is a tasty lamb chop recipe, such as Greek-style lamb chops, serve wine alongside it to make your meal fancier and more delicious. For an optimal combination, pair your lamb chops with a medium or full-bodied red wine whose flavor matches the strength or lightness of your meat. This will ensure that your drink will not taste underwhelming alongside your lamb chops or overwhelm the flavor of your meat. The intensity or subtlety of your lamb chops' flavor will depend on how they are prepared. That, in turn, determines the best red wine to pair with the dish.

Lamb chops seasoned with strong spices and very flavorful sauces will pair well with a bottle of Syrah. A Northern Rhône Syrah has a smokey and gamey flavor that harmonizes with the smokey and meaty flavors of oven-roasted lamb chops or pan-seared lamb chops. Anthill Farms Sonoma Coast Syrah has an earthy flavor that matches the taste of grilled lamb chops.