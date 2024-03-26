Here's The Best Way To Store Leftover Cooked Bacon

There are few things more addictingly delicious than crispy strips of bacon. But because bacon packaging isn't usually resealable, you either have to estimate your bacon consumption accurately ahead of time, and eat exactly what you cook, or risk ending up with leftovers. But fear not. That leftover cooked bacon can be brought back to crunchy life as long as you know the best way to store it.

The best way to store leftover cooked bacon is to keep it in the fridge in an airtight bag. It sounds simple enough, but there are a few additional steps to take first if you want to preserve both the texture and flavor. The first thing to do is to let the bacon cool down to room temperature. This is crucial because it will keep any condensation at bay, which could contribute to soggy leftover bacon. It's also not a bad idea to sop up any excess grease with a paper towel before storing since any extra liquid is going to zap your effort at preserving crunch.