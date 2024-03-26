Here's The Best Way To Store Leftover Cooked Bacon
There are few things more addictingly delicious than crispy strips of bacon. But because bacon packaging isn't usually resealable, you either have to estimate your bacon consumption accurately ahead of time, and eat exactly what you cook, or risk ending up with leftovers. But fear not. That leftover cooked bacon can be brought back to crunchy life as long as you know the best way to store it.
The best way to store leftover cooked bacon is to keep it in the fridge in an airtight bag. It sounds simple enough, but there are a few additional steps to take first if you want to preserve both the texture and flavor. The first thing to do is to let the bacon cool down to room temperature. This is crucial because it will keep any condensation at bay, which could contribute to soggy leftover bacon. It's also not a bad idea to sop up any excess grease with a paper towel before storing since any extra liquid is going to zap your effort at preserving crunch.
Suck the air out
For proper storage, once your bacon is cooled and de-greased, pop it into an airtight bag or container. A resealable plastic bag works best because you can squeeze every last bit of air out. The seal will prevent any moisture or oxygen from entering and potentially turning your bacon into a breeding ground for bacteria.
Feel free to lay a piece of parchment paper between each leftover bacon slice in the bag. This will keep them all from sticking together and make it easier for you to grab and go, depending on how you plan on using your leftovers. Your leftover cooked bacon should be good for up to five days so long as it's refrigerated to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
If you want to store leftover cooked bacon long-term, you can follow the same steps above and freeze it, although opt for bags that are freezer-specific. Leftover cooked bacon is good for up to a month in the freezer.
How to bring leftover cooked bacon back to life
Reviving leftover cooked bacon to crispy perfection is a simple enough process. If you go the freezer route, the first step is to defrost, which you can do in the microwave or the refrigerator. Place your freezer bag of leftover cooked bacon in the fridge and let it defrost for at least eight hours or overnight.
From there, you have a few options. Five to 10 minutes in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit will give your bacon new life. Just be sure to let the strips come back to room temperature before popping them in the oven. Starting at room temperature will cut down the time needed in the oven and keep the bacon from drying out.
You can also reheat leftover cooked bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Place the bacon slices in the skillet and cook for a minute or two on each side, or until heated through and crispy again. Once reheated, you can enjoy your leftover cooked bacon on its own or crumbled up into bits and sprinkled over soup or salad. Build a tasty, crunchy BLT or use leftover bacon as a savory baked potato topping.