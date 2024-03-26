The Dicing Tip For Better Guacamole Every Time
Guacamole is one of the most decadent dips out there. Creamy and refreshingly savory with a soft mouthfeel, the avocado-based dip which originated in Mexico has cemented itself as a worldwide favorite. Its versatile base well suited for a wide range of compatible condiments, including tomatoes, onions, serrano chiles, and lime juice.
But, no rule states that a great guacamole has to be creamy. While the traditional iteration of the popular appetizer requires grinding your ingredients to a creamy consistency with a mortar and pestle, dicing your avocado into chunks instead delivers a savory dip with an upgraded, easily-scoopable texture and flavors that pop — not to mention that it's a totally fun twist on the original method. So, grab that paring knife and dice that avocado flesh for a texture change and a delicious version of guacamole sure to be a hit no matter how you slice it — your avocado, that is.
Making diced avocado guacamole
Making a delicious, chunky guacamole begins with choosing the right avocado. You want your avocado's skin to be dark green and slightly malleable. It should be firm, but not hard (which indicates under-ripeness) or mushy (which indicates overripeness). If lightly pressing down on your avocado leaves a big mark, it is too old for use. Once you've picked your perfect avocado, prep your cutting board by placing a dish towel underneath to keep it safely stable and to prevent slipping. Then, you're ready for the best part: the dicing.
There are quite a few avocado dicing methods that professional and at-home chefs swear to be the easiest and most effective. One popular method is to first cut your avocado in half lengthwise, remove its pit, and then use the tip of your knife (a paring knife or knife with a blade no bigger than seven or eight inches) to cut a checkerboard pattern across the flesh. Then, you're free to scoop the diced avocado out of its peel and add it to your bowl to mix with your other ingredients. Alternatively, you can use your fingers to remove the peel after halving, then dice your avocado cut-side down on your cutting board, for an easy, mess-free method. When you're ready to mix your ingredients, be sure to fold everything together gently. Be careful not to chop or mash as you mix, as you want to keep those delicious chunks of avocado whole.
Delicious pairings to elevate your diced avocado guacamole
Not only does your diced avocado guacamole deliver a uniquely satisfying texture, but it also serves as a base for a variety of delicious flavor pairings. If you're looking to kick it up a notch with a uniquely warming flavor, add two to three tablespoons of minced ginger to your other ingredients — ginger not only adds a little spice to complement the creaminess of the avocado, but it also lends complexity to the overall flavor profile by bringing out the sweetness of the avocado and tomatoes. And, the health benefits of ginger make it a wellness win to boot. If you'd like to change up the texture of your ginger guacamol further, feel free to add a sprinkling of roasted pistachios for some crunch.
Alternatively, to add a fresh, summery flavor profile, mix in some diced peach chunks. The sweetness of the peaches will pair beautifully — and interestingly — with your other ingredients for a light, refreshing vibe. But, be sure that your peach is ripe for the best flavor. Got an underripe peach (or avocado) you need to ripen quickly for your guacamole recipe? Place it in a brown paper bag with a banana and leave it at room temperature for one to two days. With just a little creativity, you can take that chunky guacamole to the next level and keep it there for good.