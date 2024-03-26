The Dicing Tip For Better Guacamole Every Time

Making a delicious, chunky guacamole begins with choosing the right avocado. You want your avocado's skin to be dark green and slightly malleable. It should be firm, but not hard (which indicates under-ripeness) or mushy (which indicates overripeness). If lightly pressing down on your avocado leaves a big mark, it is too old for use. Once you've picked your perfect avocado, prep your cutting board by placing a dish towel underneath to keep it safely stable and to prevent slipping. Then, you're ready for the best part: the dicing.

There are quite a few avocado dicing methods that professional and at-home chefs swear to be the easiest and most effective. One popular method is to first cut your avocado in half lengthwise, remove its pit, and then use the tip of your knife (a paring knife or knife with a blade no bigger than seven or eight inches) to cut a checkerboard pattern across the flesh. Then, you're free to scoop the diced avocado out of its peel and add it to your bowl to mix with your other ingredients. Alternatively, you can use your fingers to remove the peel after halving, then dice your avocado cut-side down on your cutting board, for an easy, mess-free method. When you're ready to mix your ingredients, be sure to fold everything together gently. Be careful not to chop or mash as you mix, as you want to keep those delicious chunks of avocado whole.