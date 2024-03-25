What Does It Mean To Fold In Egg Whites?

Sometimes, it can feel like baking comes with its own language. If you've ever been stumped searching for a bain marie or stopped in your tracks by a crumb coat, you're not alone. It's also frustrating that some terms sound like common actions but mean something else entirely, like folding. If a recipe tells you to fold in whipped egg whites, it doesn't mean you have to figure out how to tuck and crease your cake batter like a tee shirt. Instead, in the context of cooking and baking, folding just means gently combining the egg whites with something dense, like cake batter.

To the untrained eye, folding and stirring can look pretty similar. Folding is its own thing, however. The goal is to preserve as many air bubbles in the whipped egg whites as possible, which gives the recipe its texture and volume. If you were to stick a spoon or whisk directly into the bowl and stir it around or throw everything into the mixer, you'd squish all the air out of the whites and end up with a very flat angel food cake or sad soufflé. If you fold, however, all that time spent whipping the whites to stiff peaks in the first place won't be in vain.