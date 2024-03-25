The Single Ingredient That Rescues Crystallized Honey

Honey is perhaps the easiest to use when it's syrupy and smooth, but after a while, it'll develop a clumpy crystalline consistency. This is simply a natural occurrence that happens over time to the sugar in the honey. While you might be tempted to throw crystallized honey away, the truth is it isn't a sign of spoilage and is still perfectly safe to consume. You can stave off crystallization by storing it in a cool environment, but you can't fully prevent it from happening.

While you can use up crystallized honey by turning it into whipped honey, it's actually possible to restore crystallized honey to its original consistency. However, you do need to add an ingredient to it: corn syrup. The best way to go about it is to warm up the honey so it's easier to mix, then stir in the corn syrup. You'll only need about 2 teaspoons of it per 1 cup of crystallized honey, and once thoroughly combined, the honey will reobtain its smooth texture.