Yes, You Can Order Trader Joe's Everything Bagel Seasoning On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trader Joe's iconic private-label products are only available in its roughly 570 American stores. While this makes it harder to get the company's products, it's also part of why the chain is so cheap. Recently, however, there have been some changes, and some of Trader Joe's most popular products are now being sold on other platforms.
Fans of Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend can now get it — as well as many other famous items from the store – on Amazon. This new availability could come in handy the next time this seasoning is out of stock at your local Trader Joe's. Now you don't have to wait for the next restock, you can just hop on Amazon and order a few bottles to keep on hand.
Now, because you're not buying this topping directly from Trader Joe's, keep in mind that it might be slightly more expensive. Prices will vary per store, but currently, this seasoning blend is selling for just $1.99 at Trader Joe's, while it goes for around $6.90 on Amazon. That's a pretty big markup, but real fans know that it might be worth it. This availability is still a big deal because popular Trader Joe's items like this often sell out.
Why this unique topping is so popular
There are many Trader Joe's products that customers swear by. The everything bagel seasoning has been one of them since its 2017 release. For those who don't know, this blend consists of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, and sea salt — all the toppings you would usually find coating an everything bagel. Now, with this topping in hand, you can bring this powerful combination of flavors to just about any dish.
Trader Joe's was one of the first big chains to bottle and sell this type of seasoning, and customers have not been able to get enough of it since. Now, shoppers use this versatile topping to elevate anything from creamy dip to chicken breading to avocado toast, so there's a lot you can do with it. Honestly, it really belongs on onion rings – just trust us.
With its unique flavors and low price point, it makes sense how this topping became so beloved, and why other big chains like Amazon are jumping on the bandwagon. So, if you're also hungry for more, know that's not the only popular seasoning Trader Joe's has made more accessible for shoppers everywhere.
Other Trader Joe's seasonings you can order online
With its complex flavors of salt and tang, the Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend is not for everybody. Luckily, many of Trader Joe's other seasonings are also being sold online, so you can stock up on a few more of your favorite toppings.
If you love Trader Joe's Mushroom & Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend, you're in luck, because Walmart also stocks this blend online. Again, the price of this product will vary, but there is a big markup on this topping as well. Bottles of this seasoning are going for $10 at some Walmart locations, compared to just $2.99 at Trader Joe's. For lovers of Trader Joe's multipurpose 21 Seasoning Salute or Chile Lime Seasoning Blend, Walmart also carries packs of these as well. And finally, for all those seeking another versatile blend to add to their seasoning lineup, Amazon now sells Trader Joe's popular Green Goddess Seasoning Blend as well.
While you might not want to outsource Trader Joe's products for their lower prices, that's not the main draw. Since Trader Joe's famously keeps its stock low, and the most popular items are always selling out, it's helpful to know you can always buy some of your favorite toppings elsewhere.