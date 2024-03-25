The Common Fast Food Faux Pas That Annoys The Heck Out Of Employees

Keeping a fast food restaurant running smoothly is a delicate balancing act, and a lot can go wrong, from broken ice cream machines to the many mistakes that can happen with the drive-thru. There are a few things customers can keep in mind in order to avoid adding to the weight on employees' shoulders. For starters, avoid this one common fast food faux pas: not deciding on what you want until you reach the register.

This is a more disruptive habit than you might think, because in the time you stand there thinking, the cashier could have been taking another customer's order, or helping the rest of the team prepare meals. You have plenty of time to decide what you want to eat before you lock eyes with the cashier, especially if there's a long line. Neglecting to get ready to order annoys the heck out of staff members who are under pressure to keep things moving.

Similarly, avoid making complicated changes to your order while you're at the counter. Asking for no pickles or more ice is fine, but requesting out-of-the-ordinary additions or for items to be cooked a certain way creates confusion, and can lead to orders coming out incorrectly. Save those McDonald's ordering hacks for when the store is at its least busy. It's called fast food for a reason, so if you're not ready to think quickly, perhaps decide on another spot for lunch.