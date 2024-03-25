What Exactly Is Melon Bread And What Does It Taste Like?

Japan has the cultural market cornered when it comes to eating on the go. There are many Japanese convenience store foods that we wish we had in America, like bento boxes, onigiri, and seriously good instant ramen, and Japanese bakeries are a wonderland for anyone with an adventurous sweet tooth. The selection on offer may look familiar at first sight, including colorful slices of cakes, various single-serving soft buns, and delicate pastries filled with impossibly fluffy cream. However, on closer inspection, the flavors may not be what you are used to enjoying in a sweet application. Matcha, red bean, and even curry get their moment in the land of the rising sun. One bakery offering is particularly popular, dubbed "melon pan" or "melon bread."

Melon bread has two distinct layers — a crunchy top layer and a soft, almost squishy base layer. Is any part of it melon-flavored? Contrary to its name, it is not, at least not by default. Melon bread gets its name from its craggy, biscuit-like surface which resembles the skin of cantaloupes, known as rockmelon or muskmelon in other parts of the world. Flavor-wise, it has a neutral sweet sugary taste from its crunchy topping, with a hint of milk from the soft bun base. That said, many melon breads come in additional flavors like chocolate, strawberry, and yes, matcha.