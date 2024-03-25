Pineberries Vs Strawberries: What's The Difference?

If you've ever been perusing the produce section of your local grocery store and seen cartons of what look like unripe strawberries, you may be mistaken: White strawberries are in fact a real thing, and one variety of these pale fruits are called pineberries. Their distinct white flesh and red seeds are what might make you overlook these berries as underdone strawberries, but don't be fooled — they're every bit as delicious as the red ones, and in a pleasingly different way.

There are obviously many similarities between pineberries and strawberries; they are related after all. However, they do have a different flavor profile: Some people claim that pineberries have a pineapple flavor (hence the name), but to others, they come across closer to the flavor of a pear or apricot. If you're looking for ways to eat more strawberries, consider picking up a carton of pineberries for a milder, less tart alternative.