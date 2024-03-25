The Grating Hack That Will Easily Save Those Burnt Cookies

Few things in life are as delightful and satisfying as freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Or oatmeal raisin cookies. Or sugar cookies. Or really any kind of cookies you can dream up. For the same reason, few things in life are as disappointing as eagerly pulling that batch of fresh cookies from the oven, only to find that they've burned on the bottom. There are a number of possible causes for this, from the color of your baking sheet to the position of your oven rack, but even the most prepared baker can still run into this problem.

Fortunately, there's an incredibly simple hack that will rescue your cookies and save the day — whether you're going for decadent chocolate snickerdoodles or light and citrusy orange whipped shortbreads — and it requires nothing more than a few moments and a tool you probably already have in your kitchen drawer. By using a microplane, zester, or even a standard issue box grater to gently scrape off the burnt bits, you can manage to remove the offending char while still keeping the core of your cookie intact.