The Trick To Saving A Burnt Cake Is Almost Too Easy

The first tip to saving your overdone cake is to grate the outside of the cake. It's a much better idea than slicing the burnt pieces off with a knife, which will take off more of the cake than is needed with a thin burn. A Microplane grater or zester will work perfectly, as you can carefully grate the burnt edges off. Grate until you've removed the burnt outside layer, as this will hold most of the burnt flavor. It's also important to let the cake cool completely before grating, as you could risk taking off a lot more when it's warm.

This trick works well with cakes with a thin burned layer, but it's best to use a serrated knife where the thick burn is concerned. This may not work with thinner cakes as you could take most of the cake away too. With denser and larger cake layers, using a serrated knife will still reduce the size of the burned cake, but it will rescue part of the bake. It is what it is, and at least you'll have something.