José Andrés Really Wants To Cook The Sandworm From Dune

Like all the best science fiction, Frank Herbert's sandworms have a basis in reality. Sandworms have some similarities to nematodes, which are tiny worms that exist all over the planet. While sandworms are quite a bit larger than nematodes (measuring roughly the length of four football fields, whereas nematodes can't often be seen by the naked eye), both are invertebrates, and both use toothlike protuberances known as denticles to prey on other creatures. As for whether you can — or should — eat nematodes, that answer is decidedly no. A parasitic type of nematode found in tropical climates is associated with serious health effects, such as elephantiasis.

As for other types of worms, many varieties are considered safe for consumption. In fact, the consumption of worms and other insects is common in many cultures and may have been in practice since the dawn of humankind. When it comes to taste, author and edible insect enthusiast Daniella Martin claimed that earthworms taste "distractingly earthy" when speaking with NPR. She also said that the flavor is likely to vary depending on what a worm or other insect eats. While José Andrés is unlikely to make his dream of eating a sandworm steak a reality, keep in mind that fine dining establishments like Noma have featured insects on their menus in the past.