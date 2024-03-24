Throw Your Green Beans On The Smoker And Thank Us Later

There are loads of green bean cooking tips you should know, but a particularly handy one when throwing fresh beans on the smoker is to blanch them first. Blanching is the process of boiling the veggies to soften them slightly before shocking them in ice water. (For snappier beans, leave them unblanched.)

Seasoning before cooking is also beneficial since the smoke will help lock in those flavors (including olive oil and any other fat with a decent smoke point). Simple additions like red pepper flakes and garlic powder can go a long way, but you're free to be as innovative as you like. When it comes to wood chips, you have several options depending on your preferences. Fruit tree woods like applewood and cherrywood are subtler; if you favor a more intense smokiness, opt for hickory or pecan wood.

When you're ready to put your green beans on the smoker, you'll want to reach for a perforated grill basket to allow the smoky air to circulate efficiently. Cooking low and slow (as slow as four hours and as low as 225 degrees Fahrenheit) is an option, or you can increase the intensity to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which only requires around 20 minutes to a half hour. If you prefer a softer bean, simply let them sit in the smoker a bit longer or trade the grill basket for an oven-safe skillet, casserole dish, or pot and cover the beans in your favorite broth.