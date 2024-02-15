When making green beans in a bag, you'll first need to boil your veggies. Do not boil your green beans for longer than eight minutes; otherwise, they will not achieve the desired flavor and texture. When your green beans are finished, they should be tender and chewy with a vibrant green color.

Remove your beans from the pot and place them in a bowl of ice-cold water, where they'll soak in the liquid for about 60 seconds. After sufficiently soaking your veggies, transfer them to a strainer to drain the water.

Spread a minimal amount of olive oil on your fingers and lightly pat your veggies to ensure the green beans are sufficiently moist. Skipping this step may cause your beans to taste differently than they should. It's also essential that you do not use too much olive oil on your green beans. Consider checking for a top olive oil brand for a fantastic taste.

When you're ready to season your green beans, keep in mind that you shouldn't use too much salt, lemon juice, or garlic. You should season the veggies just enough to have a flavorful balance of the seasonings and the natural taste of the green beans. After you've seasoned your green beans, throw them in a brown paper bag with some parchment paper and enjoy your delicious snack.