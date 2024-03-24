Ina Garten's Towel Hack For Drying Greens Without A Salad Spinner

Ina Garten isn't a fan of using kitchen tools that are essentially a one-trick pony, like apple corers and avocado slicers. You'll never find a garlic press in her kitchen and even though she owns an ice cream scoop, she also uses it to scoop other things like fish cakes and cookie dough. But what about a salad spinner? Though Garten admitted that she loves the handy device during a cooking segment on the "Today" show, she shared that there's an equally effective hack.

As she demonstrated on the show, all you need to do is take a large kitchen towel and spread out your washed salad greens on it. Then you gather the edges of the towel so all the greens are contained and swing it around. According to Garten, this mimics the motion of a salad spinner, allowing the towel to quickly absorb the excess wetness from the leaves. It might look silly, but if you don't have a salad spinner, it's definitely more efficient than simply patting the leaves dry with a towel or waiting for them to air dry.