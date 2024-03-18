Why You'll Never Find A Garlic Press In Ina Garten's Kitchen

If you've watched Ina Garten's long-running cooking show, "Barefoot Contessa," you'll notice that she never uses a garlic press whenever mincing garlic. But this isn't just for TV — the celebrity chef doesn't even own a garlic press, nor does she care to ever buy one. While many home cooks find them useful, Ina Garten doesn't think they're worth having on hand.

In response to a fan question on her website asking if there was a cooking tool she considers "overrated," Garten explained that she isn't a fan of garlic presses primarily due to storage. "The fewer fancy gadgets you have, the more organized your kitchen will be."

In general, Garten doesn't seem to be a fan of any kitchen tools that only have one function, not just garlic presses. For example, you'll notice she is never shown using an apple corer or a lemon juicer in recipes that call for either fruit. So even though garlic presses allow you to easily mince garlic into uniform pieces, Garten clearly doesn't mind putting in the extra effort if it means less kitchen clutter.