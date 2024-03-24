The Clever Costco Tactic That'll Save You Some Time In The Store

While much of Costco's layout is designed to get customers to spend more than they normally would, there's a section of the store where all the best deals are kept. This area is known as the Costco center court, which typically encompasses the middle aisles of the store. The center court features specials and bargains on sought-after items, which makes it a great place to shop if you're watching your grocery budget. Similarly, knowing how to read the codes on Costco price tags can also help you find great deals. Pay close attention to any prices ending with a seven or double zero, as these are clearance items.

In addition to verifying that your Costco has the products you're searching for, you can also reduce the length of your shopping excursion by timing your visit carefully. Generally, most locations see the lowest amount of foot traffic early in the morning during the middle of the week, meaning Tuesday through Thursday. On the other hand, the store is busiest during the weekend, as well as Fridays, which is the preferred time for people who'd rather get their shopping in before the weekend rolls around.

With a little planning and forethought, you can rest assured that your Costco shopping trip will be as painless as possible.