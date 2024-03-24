Jamie Oliver's Onion Trick For Upgraded Pasta Sauce

There are all kinds of ingredients that you can use in pasta sauces to make your hearty plate of noodles more flavorful. Veggies, cheese, olives, and meats all play a part. But there's one ingredient that's in many pasta sauces that you've probably taken for granted: onions. You probably usually just chop em up and throw them into your pan. But wait! British celebrity chef and cookbook author Jamie Oliver has a tip for you. Oliver took to Instagram to inform pasta lovers, "[Wash] sliced onions to make them milder, and that moisture also helps to add extra sweetness as they cook." His advice came to him from an Italian nonna, and was for a seafood pasta sauce, but it would work with any simple sauce containing onions. The chef lists 175 pasta recipes on his website, and first came to fame in a celebrated London-based Italian restaurant, The River Cafe, so has considerable experience making great pasta dishes.

Before you add sliced onions to your pasta sauce, wash them under cold water and you'll find that the water has softened the onion's sharper flavors. That's because cold water can drain an onion of the enzyme that gives onions their pungent flavor. The washed onions will also become crisper and sweeter.