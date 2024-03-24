The Common Mistake That Makes Your Lasagna Soup So Watery

There's a bit of misconception that lasagna soup recipes are a simpler version of the classic Italian comfort food. Remember that it's a soup you're making and that failing to take the necessary steps can leave you with a watery, tomato-based disappointment. To ensure you're fully satisfied with the finished product, you must add certain ingredients to the tomato sauce to transform it into a well-balanced broth.

Along with improving the overall consistency of the soup, added ingredients will also enhance the flavor. In this case, you'll want to include items like garlic and onion, which should be minced and cooked before being incorporated into the soup. Herbs and seasonings are equally important to a flavorful outcome.

While the selection can vary according to your preference, you can't go wrong with cumin, oregano, basil, and sea salt. When it comes to herbs, you can use fresh or dried, but you'll need to tweak your technique depending on which type you use. A good rule of thumb is to incorporate fresh herbs when you're ready to eat the soup, while dried herbs should be incorporated while the soup is still cooking.