Larger Salt Flakes Don't Always Mean A Bolder Taste

Salt is a ubiquitous ingredient that comes in many shapes and sizes. From standard table salt to pink Himalayan salt, it all has the same function, but each variety proves to be a unique asset in whichever dish it embellishes. The size of each granule or flake is a particularly critical flavor factor in salt. Though it would be obvious to assume that larger salt flakes provide stronger flavors, smaller grains of salt actually pack more powerful punches.

Salt is a critical player in the culinary world. Aside from being an essential nutrient in the human body, salt is also an important anti-blandness ingredient in food. It enhances the tastes of different foods by absorbing flavor-diluting moisture in our mouths. This activates the salty receptors on our tongues, making each bite all the more potent in flavor. This is why salt is included in sweet recipes — a sprinkle of salt can take chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. With the flavoring power of salt, knowing when to use each variety means wielding that power responsibly.