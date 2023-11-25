The Single Ingredient Needed For The Best Tasting Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies Treats are a classic snack or dessert for many reasons — the portable bar of crunchy yet gooey marshmallowy delight is beloved by children and adults alike. Unlike many baked goods that take a bit of time and preparation to make, Rice Krispies Treats are extremely easy to whip up at home. The classic childhood snack doesn't require any baking and only consists of a few ingredients that you likely have sitting in your pantry already. Like many baked goods, homemade versions of this crispy rice cereal and marshmallow treat are often superior to the store-bought versions. You can elevate yours with the addition of a secret ingredient that is often a pantry staple: Vanilla extract. This sweet-smelling ingredient is the key to unlocking the best Rice Krispies treats you've ever had, even compared to store-bought options.

The box of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats that you can snag at your local grocery store may seem like the ideal choice to satisfy your cravings, but these premade treats are often made with additives like corn syrup, oils, and artificial flavorings to add sweetness and keep the snacks from going bad while they sit on store shelves. For those who want to eliminate as many preservatives and chemicals as they can from their everyday snacks, consider preparing these treats at home. Luckily, adding a dash of vanilla extract to your at-home Rice Krispies Treats recipe will maintain that store-bought sweetness more naturally.