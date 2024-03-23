The Passover Dish Andrew Zimmern's Family Asked Him To Never Make Again - Exclusive

It's not always a good idea to mess around with tradition, as Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and food television icon Andrew Zimmern found out the hard way on Passover. Daily Meal spoke to Zimmern at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Taste of Paradise event, and he told us all about it in an exclusive interview. "I still do a brisket [for Passover] because everyone in my family is like, 'We have to have the brisket,'" Zimmern told us. "If I try to change that, there would be open revolt in my house. I did goose one year and everyone loved it. And they said 'That was great. Never do it again.'" What's interesting is that, even with goose, Zimmern was still very much working in Jewish tradition.

While not a traditional holiday dish like beef brisket, goose has a long and honored history in Old World Yiddish cooking, and often featured in German and Eastern European Hanukkah feasts. Latkes were fried in goose fat; foie gras was eaten at Passover; and, in Romania at least, it was goose — not brisket — that was cured and smoked to make pastrami. Still, the Zimmern family's expectations are clearly informed by the tradition they grew up with as much as their good taste.