Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Tip For A Mouthwatering Salad Dressing

A salad isn't complete until you add dressing. After all, dry lettuce leaves aren't exactly appetizing. Even if you use a basic vinaigrette made with just oil and vinegar, this classic combination does wonders in tying all the salad ingredients together. While you can add an assortment of herbs, spices, and emulsifiers such as Dijon mustard to add more flavor to a vinaigrette, Giada De Laurentiis swears by a simple upgrade. As detailed on the Instagram account for her food and lifestyle brand Giadzy, her recipe calls for many conventional vinaigrette ingredients, including olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt. However, instead of using plain olive oil and regular honey, she specifically uses infused olive oil and wildflower honey.

Infused olive oil is exactly what you'd think it is — aromatics such as garlic, rosemary, or chili peppers, are left to sit in olive oil until it becomes infused with their flavors. Wildflower honey, unlike regular honey, comes from bees that pollinate not just clovers but all kinds of wildflowers.

You might not expect these ingredient swaps to make much of a difference for a salad, but there's a reason the celebrity chef uses them to elevate her salad dressing.