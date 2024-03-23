The Most Delicious Fat To Fry Your Homemade Potato Chips In

It's easy enough to break open a bag of store-bought potato chips, and there isn't anything wrong with that. But, if you have the time and ingredients to make homemade potato chips (it doesn't take much of either), then it's worth it to get just the right crisp, thickness, and flavor. But, how you cook those potatoes does matter; potato chips can be deep fried, air fried, or even baked. If you're going with the traditional deep frying method, you should consider making the simple swap for duck fat to get the most flavor and a perfect crisp.

Duck fat might not be as common in household cooking as other oils or animal fats, but there's a reason it's so widely regarded by chefs. It adds a rich flavor to dishes that other animal fats don't, and it's surprisingly healthier, too. Duck fat is lower in saturated fat than both beef and pork fat, making it a solid alternative to the former two. Its fatty acid makeup resembles that of olive oil or avocados, both of which are regarded as healthy when used or consumed in moderation.