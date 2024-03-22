9 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Steak Sauces

Steak sauce can elevate the flavor of beef and make a good meal taste even better. And while it's true that store-bought steak sauce can add some extra oomph, the nutritional information on these bottles may surprise you. Many steak sauces are shockingly high in sodium. And because a steak sauce serving size is often only a single tablespoon, it's easy to accidentally ingest much higher quantities if you aren't paying close attention.

According to the FDA, adults should limit their sodium intake to about 1 teaspoon of table salt a day, or roughly 2,300 milligrams. Yet most Americans consume around 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily. This isn't ideal, as high-sodium diets can result in serious health issues such as stroke, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Steak sauces also tend to contain more sugar than you'd expect, which is also concerning. Overconsumption of sugar is often a precursor to cardiovascular disease. While men shouldn't consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams) of added sugar per day, women should only consume 6 teaspoons (25 grams) at most, per Harvard Medical School.

In addition to containing high amounts of sugar and salt, these steak sauces often have a few other potentially harmful ingredients (like artificial sweeteners or preservatives) that can lead to health problems if consumed in high doses regularly. Considering their small serving sizes, the steak sauces on this list contain steep levels of these ingredients. Here, we'll discuss some of the unhealthiest steak sauces.