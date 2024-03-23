What Kind Of Chicken Wings Does Aldi Carry?

Given that it almost exclusively sells products under its own store brand, Aldi doesn't have the most extensive selection of meat products. But while its meat department isn't quite as big as that of other grocery stores, you should still be able to find what you're looking for if chicken wings are on your shopping list. Aldi sells both raw chicken wings and precooked seasoned options that you can reheat from frozen.

The majority of Aldi's chicken wing products are sold under its private label, Kirkwood. However, the retailer also carries Perdue chicken wings. Aldi explained on its website that it will often sell items from well-known brands based on consumer demand, and that seems to have been the case with Perdue chicken wings.

The Perdue and Kirkwood brand chicken wings are fairly comparable. Both are sold in packs of about 4 pounds, and the meat is free from antibiotics. The Kirkwood wings are also advertised as being free of added hormones and artificial flavors. As for the precooked frozen chicken wings, all are sold under the Kirkwood label, and come in three different flavors. Honey Barbecue and Nashville Hot come in 22-ounce bags, while the original Buffalo wings are 64 ounces.