What Is Hennessy, And How Should You Be Drinking It?

Hennessy is recognizable within pop culture, but not everyone is clear on what goes into making this popular liquor. It is a Cognac, which is a type of brandy that is made from grapes and manufactured in Cognac, France. Hennessy uses Ugni White grapes that are harvested once a year, per the company's website, and then pressed, fermented and double distilled to make eau-de-vie. It takes roughly 12 kilograms of Ugni White grapes to make one liter of eau-de-vie which is distilled between October and late March.

To become Cognac, that eau-de-vie wine must be aged in wood casks. Those casks help interact with the eau-de-vie to give Hennessy both its flavoring and color, per Spruce Eats. Most of Hennessy's products end up with 40% alcohol content, and the different types of Hennessy are predicated on how long they age in the casks, and that influences their flavor. Gwendoline Poirier, a Cognac expert and tour guide for Hennessy, described their VS expression — short for very special — which is the top-selling bottle and is aged for at least two years. "[I taste] fresh fruits, grapes, and citrus flavors," she told Insider in 2019 while adding that it had other "vanilla" undertones.

Hennessy's other two main expressions include V.S.O.P. or "very superior old pale," which ages for at least four years, and XO or "Extra Old" which ages for at least 10 years. The type of bottle you drink dictates whether you should drink it straight or in a cocktail.