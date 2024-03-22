The Absolute Best Pasta Variety To Use For Carbonara

Carbonara is a classic, ready-in-no-time pasta dish that's easy enough to whip up once you've given it a few tries. Its ingredients are fairly simple and can be made mostly with things you already have in your pantry. Put simply, carbonara "sauce" is made by whisking eggs with pecorino romano, then using the heat from pasta water to create a creamy sauce and cook the egg slightly. Guanciale, or pig jowl, is traditionally added as well, though other fatty cured pork products such as pancetta or bacon are suitable substitutes. Of course, you'll want to choose the perfect pasta — something that the sauce can grip onto so that you get that delicious carbonara flavor in every bite.

A longer pasta shape is a great option here. Some think bucatini stands above the rest — even celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian agrees. "Bucatini is one of my favorite pastas," Zakarian said on an episode of Food Network's "The Kitchen." It's his pasta of choice for carbonara, and he describes it simply: "thick spaghetti with a hole in it," which separates it from many other pasta types and gives the sauce plenty of places to go when it's tossed with the pasta.