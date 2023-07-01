Save Your Leftover Salmon Skin For A Versatile, Textured Salad

If you want to try using salmon skin in a salad, buy salmon with its skin on the next time you go to the fishmonger; many filets will already have it removed. When you get the fish home, separate the meat from the skin using a long, sharp knife. Lay the fish flat on a cutting board, then place your knife against one side of the fish and slice a thin strip of the meat away from the skin to create a flap. You'll use this flap to steady the fish to help get the rest of the skin off.

Next, slide your knife between the skin and the meat, keeping it flat and parallel to the work surface. Grab the skin flap with your non-dominant hand and use a kitchen towel or paper towel to help grip the skin while you pull your knife slowly back and forth in the other direction until you get to the other side of the filet.

Once you've separated the skin from the salmon meat, cut it into strips, rub it with olive or avocado oil, season it with salt and pepper, and lay it flat on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or on a piece of foil. Now you can broil it until the skin is browned and crisp, which takes 3 or 4 minutes under the broiler on high – but you can also use a toaster oven.