Your Food Processor Is A Slept-On Tool For Making Pancake Batter

Breakfast – it's the most important meal of the day! Whether you prefer a savory spread of bacon and eggs or a comforting plate of biscuits and gravy, there's no wrong way to do breakfast. As delicious as a savory morning meal is, a sweet breakfast is an easy way to sneak in some indulgence before you tackle the day. Whether it's a creamy bowl of honey-kissed oatmeal or a blueberry muffin dusted with sugar, there are dozens of dessert-inspired breakfasts to enjoy. But what sweet breakfast is as classic as a stack of pancakes? Fluffy, satiating, and customizable to boot, you can make your pancake prep easier by mixing your batter with a food processor. Because sometimes, elbow grease before noon just isn't the vibe.

Whether you make pancakes from scratch or opt for a boxed mix, using a food processor to combine the ingredients will reduce the work required to achieve a smooth, well-mixed batter. While both blenders and food processors are adept at blending and emulsifying heavy ingredients, using a food processor gives you more agency over the batter's consistency as you can pulse and pause on demand, which prevents overmixed matter. This reduces the likelihood of chewy, dense pancakes due to over-developed gluten. Simply combine your ingredients, pulse the processor, and cook your pancakes.