What Goes Into Kate Middleton's Breakfast Smoothie?
In our quests to look and feel our best, it's not uncommon to seek out celebrities for their lifestyle tips. That can even include what we eat — take for, instance, when we follow a Kardashian's eating habits or enjoy the (so-called) Jennifer Aniston salad. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge herself, is one such celebrity whose most beloved foods have become the subject of fascination among fans, some of whom have been inspired to give them a try.
There's one particular Middleton signature meal that's gotten some circulation in the press: Her breakfast smoothie. In 2016, an anonymous source told the Daily Mail that she drinks smoothies in the "morning and afternoon" consisting of spirulina, spinach, kale, romaine, matcha, cilantro, and blueberries.
Of course, there's no saying how much credence one can actually give an anonymous source published in a tabloid. But the "Kate Middleton smoothie" has taken on a life of its own, with WalesOnline even adding in the claim that the Princess of Wales supposedly starts every day with the green veggie and fruit blend alongside a hearty bowl of oatmeal.
Glowing like royalty
Much of the fixation on the smoothie has been over its potential dermatological benefits. Observers regularly remark that the princess has glowing, radiant skin and hardly appears to have aged a day since joining the royal family back in 2011. And while there's so far been no confirmation from Kate Middleton herself on whether the smoothie really is part of her daily routine, former royal nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, speaking to HELLO!, corroborated the smoothie's supposed health benefits. "This smoothie is absolutely packed full of antioxidants that fight free-radical damage, which are the environmental toxins that steal our natural glow," Hanway said.
Spirulina, in case you're not already familiar, is a type of algae that's colloquially referred to as a "superfood" thanks to its heavy concentration of antioxidants, B vitamins, magnesium, and other nutrients. Matcha, of course, is the verdant caffeinated powder made from green tea leaves. Apart from caffeine, matcha is rich in antioxidants and amino acids, and has been associated with a lowered risk of liver disease and cardiovascular issues, according to Healthline.
The remaining ingredients are fresh produce: Spinach, kale, romaine, cilantro, and blueberries (the lone non-green ingredient in the mix). These veggies and fruits supply a generous dose of antioxidants and micronutrients like vitamins A, C, K, folate, and magnesium, among others. Without having specific proportions, it's impossible to know the smoothie's exact nutritional profile. But in any case, it's clearly meant to be a nourishing drink.
It's not easy being green
If you're curious about the princess' smoothie and are considering trying it yourself, there's one thing you should know first: It is, reportedly, disgusting. In the same HELLO! article, nutritionist Jennifer Hanway warned that it "might taste like you're licking the inside of a fish tank," and others who have tried the smoothie have expressed similar feelings about its flavor. Given that it has only one sweet ingredient to offset the bitter but nutrient-dense greens, this tracks. If Princess Kate really does chug this green concoction every morning, she's far more disciplined than we are.
But little tweaks can make the vitamin-dense drink a bit more enjoyable. Adding your favorite nut butter, for instance, can help to make smoothies both a little more palatable and more filling, thanks to its protein and fat content. Mixing in more fruit, in addition to the blueberries already included, can help to balance out the bitter greens. If you're serious about pursuing that royal glow, luckily, there are a number of small changes that can make the smoothie taste way better.