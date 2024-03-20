What Goes Into Kate Middleton's Breakfast Smoothie?

In our quests to look and feel our best, it's not uncommon to seek out celebrities for their lifestyle tips. That can even include what we eat — take for, instance, when we follow a Kardashian's eating habits or enjoy the (so-called) Jennifer Aniston salad. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge herself, is one such celebrity whose most beloved foods have become the subject of fascination among fans, some of whom have been inspired to give them a try.

There's one particular Middleton signature meal that's gotten some circulation in the press: Her breakfast smoothie. In 2016, an anonymous source told the Daily Mail that she drinks smoothies in the "morning and afternoon" consisting of spirulina, spinach, kale, romaine, matcha, cilantro, and blueberries.

Of course, there's no saying how much credence one can actually give an anonymous source published in a tabloid. But the "Kate Middleton smoothie" has taken on a life of its own, with WalesOnline even adding in the claim that the Princess of Wales supposedly starts every day with the green veggie and fruit blend alongside a hearty bowl of oatmeal.