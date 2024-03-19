What's The Real Difference Between White And Vanilla Cake?

Cakes are desserts that are common at birthday parties, weddings, and other significant milestone events. They're delicious and versatile, with tons of different flavors that you can choose from. While it's always fun to make a cake from scratch, you can save time by making this dessert from a store-bought cake mix. If you head to the grocery store to pick up one of these boxes, however, you may find yourself confronted with packages of white cake and vanilla cake. So, what makes these two desserts different?

While at first glance the treats might look the same, there are actually a few subtle differences between them. Vanilla cake refers to cakes that have a vanilla flavor, just as the name might suggest. It's more of a catch-all phrase and can actually include white cakes under its umbrella. White cakes, on the other hand, contain specific ingredients that give them a distinctive light, white color and spongy texture. They're often still flavored with vanilla, although this ingredient isn't necessarily the star of the show. So, while a white cake can have a vanilla flavor, a vanilla cake isn't always white.