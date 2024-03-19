Are There Nutritional Benefits To Drinking Okra Water?

Celery water is so 2023. If you've been on Wellness TikTok recently, you may have seen its hot new successor: okra water. According to some influencers, the latest health beverage du jour is good for clearing up your skin, losing weight, mitigating menstrual pain, and even improving vaginal lubrication (seriously). So naturally, you're probably wondering: Is there anything to it?

Okra water is made by soaking sliced okra in water overnight, then straining out the okra. The resulting beverage, to which some add lemon or honey for taste, is a cloudy, slightly greenish liquid that has a thick, slippery consistency to it. If you've ever had okra, you know that this comes from the naturally slimy inside of the okra pod, called its mucilage — a property of the vegetable that makes it reviled by some, but also what makes it an important thickening ingredient in dishes like gumbo.

As with most wellness fads, the answer is ultimately a big "maybe." There's no question that okra itself is good for you, given that it's a low-calorie and low-fat source of manganese, vitamin C, and fiber, along with thiamin, folate, magnesium, vitamin B6, and copper — all necessary nutrients for our bodies. The problem is that there isn't any reliable research on okra water, specifically, so it's unclear exactly how many of these nutrients actually transfer to the water.