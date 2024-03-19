Why You Might Want To Rethink Buying Raw Pork At Walmart

Walmart is a good place to shop if you're seeking affordable grocery staples, but not everything at the store is up to par. Take the grocery chain's raw pork products, for instance. Once included in the list of meats you shouldn't buy from Walmart, raw pork and other types of meat from the chain are problematic for a simple reason: Many locations do not employ meat cutters. Instead, they provide meat that is processed and packaged elsewhere and shipped to the stores.

While it's true that grocery stores like Walmart have much to offer when it comes to convenience and affordability, a lack of butchers and meat cutters is bound to impact quality. Quality is especially important when purchasing raw pork, which can harbor hazardous viruses, bacteria, and even parasites. While these issues can also result when buying raw pork from a butcher shop, having knowledgeable meat cutters on site can be more reassuring for consumers. And also consider the fact that Walmart has encountered issues with pork products in the past.