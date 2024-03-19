The Difference In Strength Between Dead Eye And Black Eye Coffee

On especially sluggish mornings, it can be hard to choose between a cup of coffee or a shot of espresso, but what if we told you that you can actually get the best of both worlds? Just order this one powerful coffee beverage known as a black eye. This intensely caffeinated beverage is a mixture of drip coffee, either hot or iced, and a double shot of espresso. That intense combination makes for a drink that's chock-full of caffeine, and it's certainly not something for the faint of heart.

While it's hard to gauge exactly how much caffeine is inside one of these drinks, let's look at the numbers. There's normally somewhere between 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine in an 8-ounce cup of coffee, while an average shot of espresso boasts about 64 milligrams of caffeine. With many medium-sized coffees sitting somewhere around 16 ounces nowadays, a black eye coffee could easily contain upwards of 320 milligrams of caffeine. Of course, the exact amount will vary per drink, but still, that's a whole lot of energy.

For those who are seriously operating on autopilot, there is one similar caffeinated drink to a black eye called a dead eye that you can try, but don't get these two twisted. These drinks may be similar in name and contents, but they are definitely not the same outright. So, for all those looking for a really serious pick-me-up, here's the difference between a dead eye and a black eye coffee.