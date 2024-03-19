The Top Tip To Remember When Storing Sweaty Cheese

Whether it's a hunk of store-bought cheddar, or a premium wedge of gouda from a local cheesemonger, the last thing you want is for your cheese to sweat away all its moisture in storage. That extra moisture needs to be contained to keep the cheese fresh for as long as possible. There are a few ways to properly store cheese, but the top tip to remember is more about what you shouldn't do: If you want to ward off the cheese sweats, avoid wrapping your cheese in plastic wrap at all costs.

Plastic wrap sucks all the moisture out of your cheese, turning it sweaty and, soon, moldy. Not only that, but depriving the cheese completely of oxygen by wrapping it tight in plastic means the flavors have no room to breathe. So you can quickly say goodbye to those complex notes, as the cheese will begin to taste like the plastic itself. Even though it may be a convenient, cheap option, plastic wrap is not your friend when storing cheese. Luckily, there are quite a few other options to consider.