The Top Tip To Remember When Storing Sweaty Cheese
Whether it's a hunk of store-bought cheddar, or a premium wedge of gouda from a local cheesemonger, the last thing you want is for your cheese to sweat away all its moisture in storage. That extra moisture needs to be contained to keep the cheese fresh for as long as possible. There are a few ways to properly store cheese, but the top tip to remember is more about what you shouldn't do: If you want to ward off the cheese sweats, avoid wrapping your cheese in plastic wrap at all costs.
Plastic wrap sucks all the moisture out of your cheese, turning it sweaty and, soon, moldy. Not only that, but depriving the cheese completely of oxygen by wrapping it tight in plastic means the flavors have no room to breathe. So you can quickly say goodbye to those complex notes, as the cheese will begin to taste like the plastic itself. Even though it may be a convenient, cheap option, plastic wrap is not your friend when storing cheese. Luckily, there are quite a few other options to consider.
How to properly store cheese
If you're purchasing from a specialty cheese shop, chances are your product will come wrapped in cheese paper. Once you unwrap your cheese, don't even think about throwing out that cheese wrapping paper. Usually, this paper is waxed and a little porous, making it specially designed to help the cheese breathe. It'll keep just the right amount of oxygen flowing so your cheese can remain at its freshest. Don't substitute cheese paper for simple wax paper, however. Ordinary wax paper is not porous and won't let your cheese breathe.
You'll also want to be aware of your refrigerator's temperature before storing it. Your cheese should be stored in as stable of a cold environment as possible, ideally 34-38 degrees Fahrenheit. Usually, the produce or crisper drawer of the refrigerator is the coldest and most consistent in temperature, but you may find this varies based on your brand of refrigerator. And since cheese is absorbent and smelly all on its own, you'll want to keep it away from other pungent foods. Keep the garlic, onions, or fragrant sauces in a separate area of the fridge.
Extra tips to prevent sweaty cheese
For the truly cheese committed, you can purchase rolls of cheese paper to have on hand at home. This way, if you ever have to buy cheese wrapped in dreaded plastic wrap, simply unwrap and rewrap it in the cheese paper as soon as you get home. Glass storage containers with a small vent are another great option for storage. They're airtight enough, while the small vent lets just the right amount of oxygen in. Just keep in mind that these methods apply to semi-firm and firm cheeses since fresh cheeses should be stored completely airtight and only for a few days.
To go the extra mile, you could try out the sugar cube hack to keep your cheese fresh for longer. This hack works at its best when your cheese is already double-wrapped in cheese paper and then stored in a damp towel-lined plastic container. Place two sugar cubes in the container along with the cheese, and let the sugar cube work its temperature-regulating magic. Once you're ready to enjoy your cheese, give it about an hour to come to room temperature before eating so the flavors have time to get to the forefront. Just avoid plastic wrap so your delicious cheese doesn't suffocate, and you can enjoy it at its best.