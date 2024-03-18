Dead Eye Coffee Will Test The Limits Of Your Caffeine Intake

Nothing beats a case of the Mondays quite like a cup of coffee, whether you make it in a drip machine, a French press, or using some other filtration method. However, if you've already made a cup of Joe and still find your eyes closing of their own accord, you might want to give a dead eye coffee a try instead.

Dead eye coffee, sometimes called a dripped eye coffee, is a cup of drip coffee with 3 shots of espresso poured into it. You may also come across this beverage on the Starbucks secret menu, where it's called a green eye coffee instead. It's a brew that's packed with caffeine. And while it's perfect for waking you up when you're having trouble starting your day, make sure you know what you're getting into and how much caffeine you can handle.

With the dead eye, you could technically drink it hot or iced, depending on which type of coffee you prefer. And, since it's a relatively simple beverage, if you've got both an espresso machine and a drip coffee maker at home, you could brew it up on your own rather than buying it at your local café. No matter where or how you choose to drink it, however, it's a beverage that's sure to pack a punch.