Dead Eye Coffee Will Test The Limits Of Your Caffeine Intake
Nothing beats a case of the Mondays quite like a cup of coffee, whether you make it in a drip machine, a French press, or using some other filtration method. However, if you've already made a cup of Joe and still find your eyes closing of their own accord, you might want to give a dead eye coffee a try instead.
Dead eye coffee, sometimes called a dripped eye coffee, is a cup of drip coffee with 3 shots of espresso poured into it. You may also come across this beverage on the Starbucks secret menu, where it's called a green eye coffee instead. It's a brew that's packed with caffeine. And while it's perfect for waking you up when you're having trouble starting your day, make sure you know what you're getting into and how much caffeine you can handle.
With the dead eye, you could technically drink it hot or iced, depending on which type of coffee you prefer. And, since it's a relatively simple beverage, if you've got both an espresso machine and a drip coffee maker at home, you could brew it up on your own rather than buying it at your local café. No matter where or how you choose to drink it, however, it's a beverage that's sure to pack a punch.
How much caffeine is in a dead eye coffee?
A single shot of espresso contains roughly 64 milligrams of caffeine. That means that the espresso shots alone in the drink add up to 192 milligrams. As for the brewed coffee, however, this is going to depend on how big of a cup you're using. In most cases, the standard size for a cup of brewed coffee is 8 ounces, although, at coffee chains, you can get larger sizes as well. If it's an 8-ounce cup of coffee you're drinking, however, you'll be consuming around 95 milligrams of caffeine in addition to the espresso.
So, in total, a dead eye coffee would contain roughly 287 milligrams of caffeine. Considering that the FDA lists 400 milligrams as the recommended daily caffeine intake for adults, that means it's about ¾ of the total amount of caffeine you should have in one day! And, if you're having a 12-ounce or a 16-ounce coffee instead, you'd wind up with even more caffeine in your system. So, while it's definitely a handy pick-me-up in a pinch, it may not be something you want to consume too frequently.
Other eye-opening brews to try
The dead eye isn't the only "eye" coffee out there. In fact, there are several other versions that are more or less the same beverage. For starters, there's the red eye coffee, which is slightly more well-known. This brew involves adding just 1 shot of espresso to a cup of dripped coffee. There's also the black eye coffee, which is a regular brew with a double shot of espresso in it. Similar to the dead eye, these drinks are quite strong and can be great when you need an extra pick-me-up. But they don't contain as much caffeine, so if you're worried about consuming too much, these might be a better pick.
Besides these highly caffeinated drinks, there's also something called the lazy eye. This beverage might be a better choice for those who love the strong flavor of the brews but don't want to get the racing heart sensation that often comes with them. It involves adding a single or double shot of espresso to a cup of decaf brewed coffee. So, if you love strong coffee, there are plenty of options out there for you, whether you need a wake-up call or just want to pack a punch with the taste and aroma of your brew.